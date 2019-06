Donald (Don) M. Hauswirth, passed away on April 24, 2019. He was 86. Don was born in Glendale, NY.

A Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday June 15, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.