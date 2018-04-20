Obituary of Donald Clarence Mark

Donald Clarence Mark, at the age of 85, died at his home in Nevada City, on April 8, 2018 of natural causes. Don and his wife Barbara have been residents of Nevada City for almost 46 years.

Don was born on the east coast, he earned a BS in Aeronautical engineering and advanced mathematics from New York University and served in the United States Air Force as a Captain during the Korean War. He also raced sports cars (SCCA sport club car of America) during this time. In 1960, Don and Barbara married, and soon after, moved their growing family to northern California, where Don continued in his aerospace engineering career. Don's career spanned 50 years in private and government sectors including Lockheed, Sperry and numerous US Air Force facilities, with retirement from McClellan Air Force Base. After retirement, Donald continued to pursue his interests in sports cars and aviation, such as collecting and restoring classic Mercedes automobiles. He even designed and constructed a human-powered aircraft in competition for the Kramer award.

He is survived by his wife Barbara, son Roger, daughter Lenora, daughter Wendy and son Erik. Also Don is survived by his 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Nevada City United Methodist Church on May 5, 2018 at 5 p.m. Memorial contributions can be sent to Air and Space Museum/Smithsonian.