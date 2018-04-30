Obituary of Don Streseman

Don Streseman

Don Streseman unexpectedly passed away at the age of 80, on March 1, due to complications from a cerebral hemorrhage.

The Celebration of Life for Don Streseman will be held on Saturday, May 12, at 11 a.m. at Commodore Park in Lake Wildwood. All those who knew and loved him are invited to attend. If you can attend please RSVP to mstrese@comcast.net or call 432-8592 to help us with planning for food and gate entry.