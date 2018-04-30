Obituary of Don Streseman
April 30, 2018
Don Streseman
Don Streseman unexpectedly passed away at the age of 80, on March 1, due to complications from a cerebral hemorrhage.
The Celebration of Life for Don Streseman will be held on Saturday, May 12, at 11 a.m. at Commodore Park in Lake Wildwood. All those who knew and loved him are invited to attend. If you can attend please RSVP to mstrese@comcast.net or call 432-8592 to help us with planning for food and gate entry.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Body found in Englebright Lake likely belongs to missing Grass Valley woman, coroner says
- Nevada County authorities respond to dead body in Englebright Lake
- Running out of gas leads to drug arrest in Nevada County
- Candidates for Nevada County sheriff exchange jokes instead of barbs
- Meet Your Merchant: Owner has assembled a ‘dream team’ at Blush Salon at Grass Valley