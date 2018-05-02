Obituary of Don and Ginny Spann

Don and Ginny Spann left this world within 7 weeks of each other after 36 years of harmonious and joyful marriage. Although they were forced to move away from Nevada City towards the end of their lives, their happiest years were spent there. They lived in a beautiful house, surrounded by trees. They enjoyed sitting out on their decks enjoying the outdoors, often dining on Ginny's delicious cooking. They also led an active social life with a loving circle of friends and family surrounding them. In addition, Don and Ginny generously contributed to causes to make the world a better place for others less fortunate.

Don, who had a long and successful career in Allstate Insurance Sales, died peacefully at the age of 90 in Roseville CA. He was born in Anderson, CA. Donald is a Veteran of the Korean War and was wounded in 1951. Donald's genuine love of the outdoors and the environment was evident in his passion for natural landscaping, which was recognized more than once by local newspapers. He also liked traveling, hiking, stargazing, old war planes and vintage cars. Don was also a lifelong vegetarian.

His genuine optimism for the good of all will be missed. Because of his concern with environmental and other causes, he sometimes submitted published commentary to this newspaper. Don accepted the challenges of aging uncomplainingly and with dignity. He also had a great sense of humor, often entertaining those around him when speaking in foreign accents, while at the same time he was deeply spiritual and concerned with the blight of others less fortunate than him.

Don is survived by his two children: David L Spann, Patricia J Lari, and grandson Steven Lari, granddaughter Leah Atkinson, and two great grandchildren.

Ginny will be remembered by so many for the positive impact that she had on their lives. She was a loving person and was always there for those she loved in good times and bad. On one hand, she had a great deal of common sense. On the other, she could be wonderfully creative. Her house was often filled with beautiful arrangements that she had made from the flowers that grew in her gorgeous yard.

She was also an amazing mother and grandmother. When her grandkids visited, she always had fun activities planned, like tea parties or fun adventures outside.

Ginny enjoyed her friends too. She had an active social life in Nevada City and often participated in the many activities offered there. She loved to laugh, the outdoors, her dog Lulu, travel, and reading. She was grateful for all the blessings of her life. She often expressed that gratitude to others and was also incredibly generous, empathetic, and compassionate towards others.

She is survived by her three daughters, Janet Reel, Laurie Owens, and Julie Enzor-Wilson. She is also survived by grandkids Jaydie Fox, Brian Reel, and Ashley Owens and by 3 beautiful great grandchildren. She will be missed by all.