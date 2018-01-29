Obituary of Dominic Phillip Joseph Daniel Giuliani

Dominic Phillip Joseph Daniel Giuliani of Grass Valley passed away after a motor vehicle accident on January 27, 2018.

He was born on July 10, 1997 in Grass Valley, CA and resided there through much of his life. He was a Valedictorian at Nevada Union High School and swam most of his life with Northern Sierra Aquatics Swim Team. He was known for his sharp intellect, kind-heartedness, and his love for music.

He is survived and loved by his mother Martha Giuliani of Grass Valley, CA; six siblings, brothers, Jason Giuliani, Timothy Giuliani of Grass Valley, CA, Francis Giuliani of Iowa City, IA; sisters, Maryanna Giuliani of Santa Barbara, CA, Christi Giuliani of Lucca, Italy, Maria Giuliani of San Jose, CA; two grandparents, Pearl and Dan Bernard of Nevada City, CA.

Dominic will have a Rosary at 7 p.m., on January 30, 2018. He will have a funeral Mass held at 11 a.m., on January 31, at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church and will be laid to rest at Saint Patrick's Catholic Cemetery thereafter. Reception at Saint Patrick's to follow.