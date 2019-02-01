Obituary of Dolores Morrow

Dolores "Dee" Morrow went to be with the Lord on the morning of January 21, 2019. She was 86.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, February 8, at Calvary Bible in Grass Valley, CA with reception to follow. Friends are invited to her viewing from 1 – 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7 at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, Nevada City, CA.

Dee was born January 3, 1933 in New York to parents Carmine and Jennie Cappuccio.

Her greatest joys were studying the word of God, helping others, and traveling with her husband Harold and dog Heidi in their motor home.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years Harold Morrow; beloved companion Heidi of Grass Valley, CA; sons Arthur Jenkins of Nevada City, CA and Allen Jenkins of Reno, NV; and brother Frank Cappuccio of New Mexico. She is also survived by step-children Sherry Morrow, Dale Morrow, and Terry Morrow of Canada.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, Nevada City, CA.