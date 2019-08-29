Obituary of Dietrich Sommer

Dietrich Sommer, a long time Nevada City resident passed away peacefully on 25 July 2019 at Dignity Health Hospital, Grass Valley California of heart failure. Dietrich (Dick) was born on April 15, 1932 to Fredrick and Helene Sommer of San Francisco. The Sommer family moved to Redwood City where Dick grew up. Dick joined the U.S. Coast Guard where he spent three years in service to his country. Dick loved nature. He studied horticulture and became proficient in the landscaping field. Dick joined the Hillsborough Fire Department where he served his community with distinction retiring as Assistant Fire Chief. Upon his retirement Dick moved to Nevada City to his home that he constructed with the help of his life-long fire department buddies. Dick was an accomplished sea diver often supplying fresh abalone for a delicious meal at the fire house. Dick was a past president of The Nevada County Hiking Club from 1988-1999. He loved guiding his flock of hikers throughout the Gold Country sharing his knowledge of nature, plants, birds and animals. Dick won numerous awards for his skillful stained glass creations. Dick was the consummate cook and gardener. Dick explored his German roots and reunited with family members who live in Germany.

With Dick’s passing he joins his loving wife Gladys, his daughters Tracy, Dana, brother Fred and sister Marion Costella. He is survived by his children Barbara Logan (Thurman), Deborah Reed (Donald), Robbin Sommer, Eric Sommer (Jullia), Holly Polito (Dennis), cousins Dieter and Marianne Jodeit and all the members of his extended German family, granddaughters Rachael Heard (Kyle) and Stephanie Sommer, great grandson Logan Heard and many nieces and nephews.

The family is planning to have Celebration of Life gatherings in spring/summer of 2020. If you would like to be notified once details are set, please send contact information to Deborah at reed0768@att.net

Donations to Hospice of The Foothills, 11270 Rough and Ready Hwy, Grass Valley, CA 95945 and to The Homeless Cat Network, 856 Old County Rd, Belmont, CA 94002