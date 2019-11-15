Obituary of Dick Teague

Dick (Richard) Teague passed away on Nov. 2, 2019. He was 76.

He was born in Flint, Michigan on Nov. 25, 1942 and grew up in San Bernardino, CA.

Dick retired from Pac. Bell Telephone Co. in 1991 after 30 years of service. He was larger than life and the life of the party. He loved his family and friends and his passion for cars was unmatched; he loved everything about cars. He was a long time member of the Sacramento Auto Museum serving as the research librarian for over 25 years. He was also an active member of the Roamin Angels and Santa Cruz Woodies car clubs and loved his 1951 Ford Woodie.

He will be remembered by many and loved always.

Survived by his wife Dorothy (Dottie); sister Diane Webb; brother Dennis and wife Margaret and blended family; daughter Ashley (Mike) Miller; sons Brian Teague, Brian(Michele) Beebe, Steven (Christina) Beebe; grandchildren Taylor-Ann Charles, Danielle Beebe, Cody Christopher, Alyssa and Kayla Beebe, Tyler, Nick and Jake Teague.

He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Vivian Teague.

At Dick’s request there will be no public Celebration of Life. There will be a private family service held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley, CA.