Obituary of Dianne Roberta Lormans

Dianne Roberta Lormans passed away on March 1, 2018 at her home in Grass Valley CA. She was 79.

She was born Oct. 26, 1938 to Robert and Lenore Weaver.

John (her beloved husband of 44 years) and Dianne met and lived in Carmel, CA for many years prior to moving their family to Grass Valley in 1979.

Dianne worked as a bus driver in Carmel, and then as a manufacturing technician at Grass Valley Group, and was always a family home maker. Dianne loved her husband and six children. John and Dianne built their dream home on Wolf Creek Road in Grass Valley. In their retirement they enjoyed traveling, including cruises to the Panama, Europe, and Alaska.

She is survived by her 7 children; daughters, Jennifer Grist, Julie Renoso, Janice Whitlow; sons, Barry McGuckin, Jarrett McGuckin, Jonathan McGuckin and Donald McGuckin; she is also survived by her 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Dianne was preceded in death by three step children, Olwen, Sean and Daniel; her mother and father, Robert and Lenore, and sister, Peggy.

Dianne was a strong, loving, and well-loved women who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A Memorial service will be held for family at a date to be determined.

