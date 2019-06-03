Obituary of Diane Delynn Booth

Diane Delynn Booth was born on a sunny day in Northern California on June 10, 1967. Her family moved to Grass Valley where she lived for many years

before relocating to Las Vegas, Nevada. Diane had a passion for adventure, animals, nature, friends and music for which she attended over 135 concerts.

Diane never married or had any children of her own, but she had 3 dogs that she called her babies, Trixie, Tate and Ollie. She also treasured her close friends whom she considered family. Her love for adventure included sky diving, bungee jumping and roller coasters. Diane began her journey with AA in 2001. She showed great strength with her sobriety even after moving to Las Vegas. She was very proud of the purchase of her first home in 2005 which she resided in until her passing on October 19, 2018. Diane was ready to move on from this world, to be in Heaven with her mother Judy and her sister Julie; as well as her 3 beloved fur babies.

Sandi Kubich, Bryan Price and her cousin Dawn Pendola Bacchi would love to invite you to her celebration of life on June 22, 2019 at her

favorite restaurant Burgee Dave’s on the Mayo, 15315 Cleveland Avenue, Camptonville, CA, 95922 at 4pm. She will be there in spirit listening to the live band Remix.

Please join us and bring any pictures and memories to share. If you would like to make a donation there will be a donation box available. Checks can be made out to Diane Booth Estate; all proceeds will go toward mental health support in Nevada County.