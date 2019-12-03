Obituary of Diane Bishop

Diane Bishop, 82, of Columbia, MD, formerly of Grass Valley, CA, passed away November 23 following an extended illness. She was born April 6, 1937 to Gerome and Dorothy (Collins) deRollin in Los Angeles, CA.

Diane graduated from UCLA, the American Institute for Foreign Trade, and the Columbia University School of Library Science. After working as a translator for the National Security Agency, where she met her husband of 41 years, Howard, she spent the majority of her working years as a librarian. She specialized in children’s services and was employed by the Prince Georges County Public Library System (MD), Prince Georges County Community College, and the Placer County Library.

Best known as Nevada County’s original walking Christmas Tree, Diane had diverse interests and was always eager to throw herself into new pursuits. A lover of children’s literature, she was an avid collector of pop-up books. She restored and drove a 1930 Model A Ford and enjoyed playing various musical instruments, most recently, the ukulele.

Preceded in death by her husband, Howard, in 2005, she is survived by her son Jeff Bishop (Piera), daughter, Michelle Bryden (Ken); grandchildren Oliver Bishop, Elizabeth Bishop, and Isabelle Bryden; sister Valerie Wilson and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial donations may be made to Room to Read or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.