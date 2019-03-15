Obituary of Diana Lee Russell

On December 18, 2018 Diana Russell, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away in the loving care of her children.

Diana was born in Covington, Kentucky, to Beatrice and William (Dutch) Edelbroich. Diana was one of seven children and loved her siblings very much.

Diana was always the life of the party and known for her humor and wit. Diana could tell the best stories and lit up a room with her laugh and smile. Diana spent most of her life working hard in the hospitality industry and loved people. Her passion for gardening was evident in her beautiful gardens over the years and knack for making anything grow; she had a green thumb. Diana loved her home in Kentucky and often referred to it as her "ol' Kentucky home".

She later in life moved to Naples, Florida. Diana loved the ocean, walking on the beach, and driving her convertible Mustang sports car. While in Naples, Diana became involved in her community and really enjoyed her neighbors and friends.

Diana was most proud of her three children (Sam Russell, Kimberly Pruett, and Doug Russell), as well as her three grandchildren (Ali Russell, Lilly Pruett and Margaret Pruett), by whom she is survived.

She is also survived by her siblings Billy Edelbroich, Sherry Himmler, and Theresa Currin as well as many beloved nieces' nephews and

friends. She is preceded in death by her mother Beatrice, Father William, Sisters Mary Lou Planton, Lillian Fryman, and Peggy Talbert.