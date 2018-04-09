Obituary of DeVere (Dee) Mautino

DeVere (Dee) Mautino left this earth on March 12, 2018 in Grass Valley, at the age of 91.

Dee was born on February 5, 1927 to Lee and Betty (Ostrand) Fisher in Mason City, Nebraska. She was the youngest of five children. Dee attended a small school until her father thought moving to a bigger city would give his family a better education. They moved to Broken Bow, Nebraska, where Dee graduated from Broken Bow High in 1944. After a stint at University of Nebraska, she made her way west to Grass Valley, CA where she met and married Bill Mautino on

June 21, 1949. They had one daughter.

Dee always had a love for music and sang anywhere and everywhere. At one time she was lucky enough to sing with Lawrence Welk and his band.

Dee worked for NID for 32 years, retiring as Assistant Purchasing Agent. After retiring she needed something to occupy her time so she ran for the Grass Valley City Council. She won her first time out. Finally becoming Grass Valley's first Woman Mayor.

In her off time, she was involved in many organizations including Legal Secretaries, where she held many local and state offices. She was a member of Business and Professional Women, Director for Hospice of the Foothills, Grass Valley Lions Club and first woman director of the 49er Fire District, Soroptimist, Lady Elk, and a life member of the Nevada County Horsemen.

Always a proponent of parks, she finally realized her dream of establishing a park on a lot on Alta Street in Grass Valley. After many years it came to fruition and bears her name. She was a long-time fan of the San Francisco Giants and 49ers. Loved to bowl and went to many tournaments.

She is survived by her daughter Michelle (Ken) Norton, granddaughter Lindsay (Scott) Muhlbach and great granddaughters Kyleigh and Blake Muhlbach, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dee was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, brothers, Gale and Dean, and sisters Lena and Lenore.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 16 at 1:00 at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Nevada City Elks Lodge.

Dee was one of a kind to be sure, and we will miss her always. The family would like to thank all the staff and nurses at Spring Hill Manor for the excellent care given to mom.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Foothills or the Foothill Lions Club. Arrangements are under direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.