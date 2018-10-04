Obituary of Dennis William Ball

In loving memory of Dennis William Ball. Please join us for a Celebration of life, in loving memory of Dennis William Ball. Husband, Father, Grandfather who passed away August 26, 2018. Sunday, October 7th at 2 p.m., at Indian Springs Vineyards, 16110 Indian springs Road, Penn Valley, CA 95946 – 530-432-3782. We will gather at the lake to share community, stories and celebrate a life well lived! Please wear casual, comfortable clothes and bring a story to share. In the spirit of Dennis, food and spirits will be on hand. Please RSVP to Julie @ isvjulie@gmail.com.