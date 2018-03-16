Obituary of Dennis Martinson
March 16, 2018
Dennis Martinson passed away on December 25, 2017 in Grass Valley, California with his family at his side. He was 75. He is survived by his wife Georgia of Grass Valley; son Greg; sister Judi (Tom) Micklo; brothers-in-law Dave (Michaela), Fred (Diane), Tim (Tari) and Tom (Theresa) Topolski as well as extended family. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors, Disabled Veterans or a charity of your choice.
