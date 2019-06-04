Obituary of Dennis Little

Dennis Little passed away peacefully in his home on May 24, 2019 with family by his side. He was 72.

Dennis was born June 14, 1946 to Phyllis and Whitney Little in Pittsburg, California. He moved to Grass Valley in 1971. He and his father started the family business, W.A. Little and Son. Dennis went on to be an owner and operator of the family business for over 40 years. He was passionate about his business and had a love for all animals, especially his dogs and horses.

Dennis is survived by his wife Barbara; daughters Lisa (Lance), Denise (Matthew), Sarah (Richard); stepdaughter Monique; sisters Pat (Raymond) and Linda, four grandchildren and three nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents Phyllis and Whitney Little.

A Celebration of Life will be held beginning at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 15, at the Nevada County Contractors’ Association (149 Crown Point Court). This will be a pot luck, please bring a dish to share. All who knew him are welcome to attend and share their stories.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice of the Foothills, Last Chance Horse Rescue or The Cancer Aid Thrift Shop in Grass Valley.