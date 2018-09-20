Obituary of Dennis Ball

Dennis Ball passed peacefully at home August 26, 2018, attended to by his loving wife, Julie, daughter Karen, and close family and friends. He was born November 19, 1938.

Dennis Ball was a rare visionary who was successful in manifesting his dreams and visions. Through his integrity and honor, many friends and colleagues were able to see this first hand. Dennis also used his sense of humor in many ways. It was subtle but powerful. Speaking of powerful, he was also that…he honored what he believed in and made it known to those around him.

Dennis loved music. He practiced on his guitar for hours at a time.

One of his most delightful musical adventures was when he played a piece with the Bella Nota Trio and Brandon Yip at one of the vineyard concerts.

Dennis was a family man—as a father, Dennis was behind his kids 100%. He was an over-the-top supportive father, grandfather, husband and friend. He was also a soccer dad and coach.

His family came first, and he was always present when needed or called upon.

He loved to work, and started when he was very young. In his earlier years, he was a contractor who built bridges, freeways, tunnels and canals. Later he and his partners developed an industrial park in Grass Valley. He eventually retired from that kind of work, and went on to build and create the Indian Springs Vineyards and Tasting Room.

Dennis also enjoyed being a talented athlete, and was an avid snow skier, water skier, motorcyclist, and equestrian rider. He traveled throughout Europe on motorcycle pursuing his love of cross country riding and visiting wineries all over the world. He loved the outdoors and nature, and the natural elements. Later in life, he bought a large RV and had many happy trips all across the country.

Dennis embraced his life by connecting with people using love and humor. He will always be remembered with that same love and grace.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 2 p.m., on October 7, 2018. The location is Indian Springs Vineyards at the lake. The address is 16110 Indian Springs Road. Casual, colorful clothes are suggested.