Obituary of Deirdre (DeeDee) Northcutt

Deirdre (DeeDee) Northcutt, 84, of Grass Valley, California, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

DeeDee was born on June 8, 1935 in Seattle, Washington to Wendell and Doris (Fennell) Morrison. Raised in Seattle and Washington, DC early in her life, DeeDee attended primary schools in both cities. She also enjoyed many visits and long stays at the Morrison family farm in Zillah, Washington.

DeeDee attended University of Oregon and graduated with a degree in History. She married Gordon J. Tebb of Sumner, Washington in 1955 and had five wonderful children, Vickie, Tom, Stephen, Wendy and Mehri. DeeDee and Gordon made their home in the California Bay Area and Hamburg, New York.

When Gordon passed away in 1974, DeeDee moved back to the family farm in Zillah where she continued to raise her children with the love and support of many family members. DeeDee then met and married Ron Hughes, and moved to Irvine, California with her three youngest children, Stephen, Wendy and Mehri.

In 1983, DeeDee and Ron divorced, and DeeDee reconnected with her first love, Mike (Dr. Michael Northcutt), who she had known since the age of 13. DeeDee and Mike had stayed in touch throughout their early lives, and married in 1984, making their home in Los Altos, California with both DeeDee and Mike’s children, Craig, Patsy, Mary and Michael. This expanded the family to 9 children. They worked side by side for 30 years and lived happily together until her death.

DeeDee loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was known for making holidays and family gatherings special by adding her gift for decorating and advice. She was an avid reader with a heart of gold. This combination gave the advice she would impart more depth and meaning. One of the most important lessons she taught us was: Always do the best you can do with each day given, and then you are always free of regret. DeeDee especially loved the spirited stories of her children and grandchildren’s busy lives. She is loved and will be forever missed by her husband Mike, her family and all who were fortunate to call her friend.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Gordon J. Tebb, her eldest daughter Vickie E. Phillips of Yakima Washington, Vickie’s first son, Patrick G. Clifton of Sitka, Alaska, and her parents, Wendell and Doris Morrison of Seattle Washington.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Michael Northcutt, her brother Gerhardt Morrison of Hailey, ID, and her children, Tom Tebb, of Prosser, WA, Stephen Tebb, of Napa, CA, Craig Northcutt, of Los Gatos, CA, Patsy Northcutt of Mill Valley, CA, Michael Northcutt of Seattle, WA, Mary Alono of Stockton, CA, Wendy Kenyon of Mountain View, CA, and Mehri Herlitz of Grass Valley, CA.

A family memorial is planned for this summer in California where family and friends can gather and celebrate DeeDee’s incredible life. In lieu of flowers, DeeDee’s family suggests donation to the Friends of the Nevada County Library or Meals on Wheels America.