Obituary of Dee Mix

Dee Mix passed away on November 16, 2017 at Wolf Creek Care Center in Grass Valley. She was 84.

Services for Dee will be held at 10:30 a.m. on December 2, at St. Patrick Church. It will begin with the Recitation of the Rosary and then a Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at St. Patrick Hall.

Dee was born July 13, 1933 in Chilton, WI to Marie & Hugo Nennig. Dee attended several years of college, spending the bulk of her career as an Educational Secretary in Wisconsin and California. Dee married Jim Mix on Nov. 7, 1959, the love of her life.

Dee enjoyed traveling with her husband Jim. Once retired, she enjoyed volunteering at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital as part of the Women's Auxiliary Society.

Dee was an upbeat, positive, caring, kind and sweet person. She made an impression on all that she met, forming bonds of friendship with all. She will be greatly missed by all her friends and family.

Dee is survived by her daughters, Suzanne (Dave) Tidball and Diane Long; four grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brothers, Lloyd Nennig and Sidney Nennig; sisters, Charlotte Pethan and Marge Fitzgerald. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Jim Mix in 2015.

Dee enjoyed traveling with her husband Jim. Once retired, she enjoyed volunteering at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital as part of the Women's Auxiliary Society.

Dee was an upbeat, positive, caring, kind and sweet person. She made an impression on all that she met, forming bonds of friendship with all. She will be greatly missed by all her friends and family.

Contributions may be made in her name to Hospice of the Foothills, St. Joseph's Funeral Ministry, St. Patrick's Funeral Ministry, or the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Any monetary donations the family receives will be distributed between these organizations in Dee's honor.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.