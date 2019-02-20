Obituary of Dee Giles

Dee Giles passed on February 12, 2019. He was 82.

Dee is survived by his wife Alice; brother James Giles, four children; John Giles, Kim Serrano, Ian Stewart and Sheila Anderson; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A service will be held at 4:30 p.m., on February 22, 2019, at Chapel of the Angels Mortuary. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Foothills.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.