Obituary of Deborah Patton
March 29, 2019
Deborah Patton passed away April 2, 2017. She was born on October 23, 1954.
She was a medical assistant and worked for many doctors in the bay area. Also, she was very active in Twin Cities Church. She was very close to her Aunt Christine and had many cousins, nephews and a very large family.
Deborah was the first of nine children. She is survived by her brothers, Dennis, Michael, Martin and Ronald; sisters Deneen (Scooter), Denita; as well as her son, Todd Hughes.
She is preceded in death by brothers, Dale and Dean.
We love and will miss her very much, but know that she is now at peace with our Lord.
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Grass Valley police charge 4 people at known drug house
- UPDATE: State Senate District 1 election results – see who won
- Nevada County authorities investigate home invasion on Rodeo Way
- Grass Valley neighborhood searching for safety (PHOTO GALLERY)
- Nevada County supervisors implement new rules for accessory dwelling units
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.