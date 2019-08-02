Obituary of Deborah Marks

Deborah Marks passed away on July 22, 2019. She was 67.

Debby was born February 14, 1952 and remained in Nevada County all her life. She married Fred Marks in 1972. She earned a degree in fashion merchandising and design, and she maintained a lifelong love of fashion, animals, and gardening.

She was a kind-hearted woman who will be missed by all.

Debby is survived by her daughter, Kai Marks; her mother Neova Barnes; her three sisters; and her partner Bruce Rowe.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Hume, and her husband, Fred Marks.

Memorial services will be held on August 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Penn Valley Cemetary.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.