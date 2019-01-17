Obituary of Deborah Jean Harvie

Deborah Jean Harvie passed away in her home on December 28, 2018 after a brave battle with colon cancer. She was 62.

She was born in Lansing, Michigan, and graduated from Haslett High School in Haslett, Michigan.

Her career took her from banking, to Blue Shield of CA and the last 17 years with Burger Physical therapy. She enjoyed spending time cooking new recipes, tasting the fine dishes prepared by her daughter Allyson at her restaurants, trips to Reno, her cats, and spending time at home.

Deborah is survived by her loving husband and high school sweetheart of 48 years, Mark; her daughter Allyson; sisters Sharon, Mary, Patricia and Denise; brother Dennis Owens along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents Mary and Paul Owens and her brother Michael Owens.

Much love and thanks goes out to the wonderful caregivers, nurses, social workers, spiritual counselors, and Laura, her future daughter-in-law who made Deborah's final days more comfortable and providing unconditional support and love to our family. We could not have done it without all of you.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Hospice of the Foothills, Grass Valley, CA.

A celebration of her life will be held in the spring time.