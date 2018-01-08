Obituary of Deborah Ann Saiyo

Deborah Ann Saiyo passed away in late December. She was born on Nov. 24, 1961 to Larry and Judy Emmons in Laramie Wyoming. She moved to Grass Valley in 1972 and graduated from NUHS and UC Davis with a degree in food science.

She married John Saiyo and had four sons, Kurtis, Gregory, Lawrence, and Paul. She will live on in their memories, lives, and love.

Deb was a Master Gardener and enjoyed tending her large vegetable and flower gardens. She was a resourceful and clever handyman who appreciated hard work and hard-earned success. She held strong philosophies founded on her long knowledge gained through scientific inquiry and taught her family the awe of Mother Nature.

She is survived by her husband, sons, parents, sister Kate (Tony) and brother Scott (Christine). Remembrances may be made to the North Star Heritage Foundation at 12075 Auburn Road, 95949 or to an organization of choice. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.