Obituary of Debi Bristol

Debi Bristol passed away September 2, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA. She was 66.

She was born September 19, 1951 in Cincinnati, Ohio to parents Ralph and Lois Setser. Debi earned an AA degree at Fullerton Junior College. She was in in the US Air Force. Debi married David Bristol March 22, 1975. She worked as a hotel sales manager and a foster parent. Debi enjoyed babies, singing, cooking and traveling.

Survived by her husband David Bristol of Grass Valley, CA; sons Marc Bristol of Lake Tahoe, CA, Robert Bristol of Grass Valley, CA; daughters Molly Bristol of Grass Valley, CA, Julie Bristol of Grass Valley, CA; brother David Setser of Franklin, OH and sister Sandy Setser of Franklin, OH.

She was preceded in death by her father Ralph William Setser and mother Lois Jane Setser.

A memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m., on Saturday September 15, 2018 at Crossroads Church. Memorial contributions may be sent to Crossroads Church Missions.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.