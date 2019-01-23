Obituary of Dean Reynolds

Dean Reynolds died January 17, 2019. He was 57.

He is survived by his mother Jean Reynolds; brothers, Marc (Christine) Reynolds, Ross (Mercedes) Reynolds and Kurt Reynolds; sisters, Monica (Sam) Arman, Alison (Dean) Roskosz; as well as many nephews and one niece.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father Dale; and nephew Joel.

There will be a memorial in San Jose, CA, on January 30, 2019.