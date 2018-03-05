Obituary of Deacon James Francis Shea, Jr.

Deacon Jim Shea died on March 2, 2018. He was 76. Jim was born October 19,1941 in San Francisco to Angela and J. Frank Shea, MD.

He attended St. Cecilia Grammar School, St. Ignatius High School and USF. Jim was ordained a Deacon in 2005 and served in both the SF and Sacramento Dioceses. With a fishing pole in one hand and a golf club in the other, Jim lived life with grace, humor and determination.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia; daughters Laurie (Jeff) Galdes, Jeanne (Dale) Johnson and Theresa Shea; 8 grandchildren; brothers Jack (Kathy) Shea and Charlie Shea.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Anne Shea.

A viewing will be held at 9 a.m., on Wednesday, March 7, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church in San Mateo. A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday March 10, at St. Patrick Church in Grass Valley.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to school scholarship funds at St. Matthew Catholic School in San Mateo or Mount St. Mary Academy in Grass Valley.