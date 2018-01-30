Obituary of Dawson Luke Turiello

Dawson Luke Turiello was taken from us too soon when he passed away suddenly on Saturday January 27, 2018 in car accident.

Dawson was born on September 1, 1998 in Grass Valley, CA. Dawson was a fun-loving kind hearted young man. His goofy personality brought smiles to all who knew him. Dawson was an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend who loved to express himself through music. He loved spending time with friends and was a great friend to all who knew him. He was the type of young man who would reach out and lend a hand to anyone who needed help. Dawson grew up in Nevada City playing baseball alongside his brothers. He loved the sport and gave it his all. Dawson equally loved being around all the families while working in the snack shack and was known for his famous mocha freezes. Dawson enjoyed many activities with his church youth group. Dawson grew up in this community and proudly graduated from Silver Springs high school. Dawson recently worked as a lift operator at Boreal Ski Resort and when he wasn't working he loved to snowboard with his friends.

Dawson was loved by many and will be greatly missed, never forgotten and will be forever in our hearts.

Dawson is survived by his parents Danny Turiello and Lisa Turiello; brothers Kyle and Brayden Turiello; sisters Maryann and Donna Hoffman; his grandparents Linda Turiello, Buddy and Debra Turiello and Ken Hoffman, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many other family and friends.

Dawson is preceded in death by his grandma, Marsha Hoffman and Aunt Sarah.

A celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., this Saturday February 3rd at Bethel Church at 13010 State Hwy 49. Reception will follow in the fellowship hall of the church.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.