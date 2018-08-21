Obituary of Davis Marion Ferrell

Davis Marion Ferrell passed away suddenly on August 14, 2018 while on vacation in Kealakekua, Hawaii, six days after celebrating his 59th wedding anniversary.

He was born February 6, 1937 in Long Beach, CA, to Ruth Davis Meredith and Harold Marion Ferrell. At the age of 14, his family moved to Los Molinos, CA where he graduated from High school in 1955. After serving in the US Marine Corps, he attended Chico State where he met Doretta Rowell. After a brief courtship, they married in Reno, NV, August 8, 1959.

He worked as a roundhouse clerk for Western Pacific Railroad while finishing his undergraduate degree. He later got his Masters degree in psychology.

The family moved to Nevada City in 1966 where he began his 35 year career as a Probation Officer for the Nevada County Probation Dept., retiring as Chief. After retirement he became a Deacon in Trinity Episcopal Church where he served until his death.

Davis was a lifelong volunteer within the community. He served as a Scoutmaster for Troop 24, and on the Boards of NUHS and DVSAC. He served as the first Chaplain for the POW survivors of Corregidor and Bataan. He volunteered for the SEARCH Program and at SNMH. He fed the hungry on Tuesday nights and volunteered for many other organizations.

He is survived by his wife, Doretta; his sons Shaun (Katherine), and Brian; grandchildren Ian (Caitlin), and Savannah; brothers James and Jeff (Sharon) and many loved nieces, nephews and extended family to whom he was known as Papaw. He was preceded in death by his beloved son Matthew and sister-in-law Marie.

Davis was deeply devoted to his family, the service of others and God. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you give the gift of your time to someone in need.

There will be two memorial services for Davis. The first service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 201 Nevada Street, Nevada City, CA The second service is yet to be determined to include the larger community and diocese.

Please feel free to attend either or both.