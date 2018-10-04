Obituary of David Yoshioka

On September 12, 2018, a kind and gentle soul, David Yoshioka, left this world.

His family and friends celebrated Dave's life with a living wake, near a gazebo on the beautiful and serene grounds of the Pete Moore Hospice House. He was surrounded by his fishing buddy, Dennis, his favorite niece, Jenny, his oldest grandson, Noah, and his youngest grandson and namesake, Masami. His children, Mariko and Mike and their amazing and loving spouses, Sarah and Dawine, also spent the day with him. The day was perfect. Dave wore his favorite Hawaiian shirt and an exquisite lei, and we all enjoyed delicious traditional Hawaiian food, followed by an array of Dave's favorite pies. His family and good friends spent that sunny afternoon sharing fun and tender memories and love with Dave.

Dave is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sue Yoshioka, daughter Mariko Yoshioka (Sarah Lanius), son Michael Yoshioka (Dawine Yoshioka), his grandchildren Noah Casel, Ella Garrett, Maverick Garrett, Taryn Ewers, Cameron Ewers, and his youngest grandson Masami Yoshioka.

He also leaves behind his mother, Mitsuko Yoshioka of Lodi, California, brother Jerry Yoshioka (Lola Ellwein) of Napa, California, and his sister Kathy Yoshioka (Wendel) of Lodi, California. He was predeceased by his father, Masao Yoshioka. He is also survived by his nephew, Clint Garrett and niece, Jennifer Casel.