Obituary of David William Heafey

David William Heafey, of Grass Valley, passed away on July 1, 2018. He was 58.

Services for David are being planned for a later date.

He was born in Oakland on July 5, 1959. He was raised in Nevada County, later moving to Sacramento where he was married, raised his children and worked as a general contractor. He spent his last 20 years as a Regional Property Manager for World and Company.

Last year, David retired to Nevada County, as one of his favorite places was the Little Town of Washington.

David loved animals, working on vintage cars and car racing. He enjoyed hunting trips with friends and nephews, even though no shots were ever fired.

He was kind, caring and had a huge heart. David was generous and giving to all those he knew. Quiet, humble and unassuming, he would help anyone who was ever in need.

David is survived by his wife Christa Heafey; daughter, Codi Heafey; son, Max (Kristin) Bonito; granddaughter, Evelyn Bonito; sisters, Shannon Friedberg (Steve Nightingale), Maureen (Paul) Gerecke, Linda (Dianne Richards) Heafey, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Travis Bonito; and parents, William L. and Kathleen A. Heafey.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to a local no-kill animal shelter.

Arrangements are under direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.