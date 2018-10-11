Obituary of David W. Marks

David Marks

David W. Marks passed away peacefully on Monday October 1, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA.

Dave was born in Tacoma, WA on March 28, 1920 and grew up in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated from the Merchant Marine Cadet Academy, Kings Point NY, number 1 in his class. Dave was one of the remaining veterans from "the Greatest Generation" serving our country in WWII and Korea. He had a long career as an Engineer on land and sea, and spent most of his time at sea sailing our vast ocean network serving as Chief Engineer on numerous vessels. He was a very humble man and loved the game of golf. Dave will be interned at sea. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Dave is survived by his wife Adrienne; son Richard (Sandy); two daughters Jeffrie and Gini Lee; sister Gerry Tatham, numerous grand children, nieces and nephews and his four dogs.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.