Obituary of David Patrick Patterson

David Patrick Patterson left his earthly home on December 5th, 2019. He was 43.

Born on May 24th, 1976 in Sacramento, California, he was a graduate of El Camino High School in the class of 1994. David married his first wife, Misty, in 1999. They raised their three children whilst residing in Rancho Cordova together until Misty’s passing in 2003. He later married his old sweetheart from early adulthood and current wife Alexina and her two children, Mekenna and Xander in June of 2019. They raised their family in their beautiful home of Penn Valley.

David enjoyed the outdoors. He loved fishing, hiking, kayaking, dirt biking and shared that joy with those around him. His presence in this world was such a bright light in a sea of darkness, and not a day will go by in this life where his family won’t miss his kind, gentle, sincere soul.

David Patterson is survived by his newly wed bride Alexina; along with his five children including Samantha (and husband Shaun), Emily, Jayden, Mekenna, and Xander; three grandchildren; Lilith, Grayson, and Scarlette; parents Louis and Deborah; his sister Michelle; and an expansive amount of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his former wife Misty; great grandfather Joe Sharp; and his uncle David Flowers.

A private celebration of life will be held for family and friends on December 21st, 2019.