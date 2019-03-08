Obituary of David Livingstone Perkins

David Livingstone Perkins passed away on Feb. 28, 2019 in Sacramento, California. He was 90.

A visitation will be held at noon, on Monday March 11, 2019, at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary followed by a 2:00 p.m. Graveside service on site at Sierra Memorial Lawn.

David Livingstone Perkins was born in a small, two room, farmhouse in northeastern South Dakota on September 1, 1928. He was the eldest of six children born to Edith Margaret McNab and Claude Shuler Perkins.

He attended a one room country grade school and graduated from Claremont High School, Claremont, SD, in 1945. He spent the next 8 years in the US Navy. The next ten years were spent in a variety of missile and aviation positions, including several years at Cape Canaveral, FL during its infancy. In 1963 he joined Lockheed Missiles and Space Company at Sunnyvale, CA where he was a program engineer on Polaris, Poseidon, and Trident Missiles until his retirement in 1992.

On July 1961, Mr.Perkins was united in marriage, at Las Vegas, NV, to Isabel Ramos, a native of Vacaville, CA.

In retirement he became active in family history (genealogy), painting, writing, and computers. He taught many classes in genealogy and computers. He also wrote four books, self-publishing one and commercially publishing another, Tales of a One-Room Country School. He served as president of the Gold Country Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution during its formative years.

He is survived by wife of 57 years Isabel Perkins; Siblings Phyllis, Dalton, Gus, Alice, of the Perkins family; step-daughters Diane Dow and Lorraine Hasick; grandchildren Aaron and Brooke Helzer, Curtis and Amber Snyder, Traci and Jill Truttman; numerous great and great great grandchildren.

David is preceded in death by parents Claude and Edith Perkins, and a step daughter Rebeca Truttman.

