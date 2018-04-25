Obituary of David L. Hengesbach

David Hengesbach passed away on April 23, 2018 in his home. He was 83.

Recitation of the rosary will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, April 27 at St. Canice Catholic Church in Nevada City. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by a graveside service at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery. Reception to follow.

David was born on April 1, 1935 in Lansing, Michigan to Leon and Ethel Hengesbach. He was a fourth degree past Grand Knight. He was in the Marine Corps and served during the Korean War.

He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed outdoor activities. He also loved all John Wayne movies and building puzzles.

David leaves behind his wife, Elizabeth; 11 children; 15 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.