Obituary of David Garfield Gove

David Garfield Gove passed away at the Outlook Senior Care Facility on June 5, 2019. He was 81. He was surrounded by family and friends.

David had lived with dementia for over 7 years. David was born in Toronto, Canada on August 17, 1937 to his parents David Alexander Gove, born in Glasgow, Scotland and Carrie Catherine Whyte Gove Fisk, born in Carleton Place Ontario, Canada. Both are now deceased. David worked very hard all his life in heavy construction. He loved what he did. He worked in Canada, Watsonville, CA, Chicago, Ill, Denver, Co, Cairo Egypt and finally from 1988 to Sept. 2, 2005 he and his wife started Clayborn Contracting Group Inc. Auburn, CA. He loved living in Lake of the Pines and played golf, bowling, boating and was president of this wonderful place to live. He had many many friends we met here and on our travels cruising to many places around the world.

David leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years Sharon K. Gove; son Kevin F. (Deborah R.) Gove; step sons Jacob H. and Tyler R. Arshowsky; daughter Suzanne L. (Michael R. O’Rourke) Gove- O’Rourke; step son Kevin R. (Georgia) Nix; his sister Karen Boardley; three granddaughters, Victoria Durham, Allyson Gove and Valerie Nix; one grandson Conor Nix; one great grandson Ronan R.N.L. (his ex-wife Doreen Minshall Schubert) and many cousins and good friends. I would like to also thank the owners of where David stayed and the girls who took such good care of him, Bristol Hospice, David’s Dr. Tang Oxley, Genworth Financial, Chapel of the Hills and the New Auburn Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life at the Lake of the Pines Club House on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 4:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Dementia society.