Obituary of David Deatrick

David Deatrick passed away March 10, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA. He was born November 12, 1963 in Sacramento, CA. David served in the California National Guard. He was a QC inspector at Vossloh. David enjoyed playing the guitar, building models, watching westerns and old movies and spending time with wife and daughter.

He is survived by his wife Angela Tassone; daughter Alexis Deatrick; sister Collette Uhler; parents Carol Dalton and David Deatrick.

A Celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday March 24, 2018 at Condon Park in the Love building in Grass Valley.

Memorial contributions may be sent to 14338 State Hwy 49 Space 45, Grass Valley, CA 95949.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.