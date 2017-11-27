Obituary of David Arthur Patterson

David Arthur Patterson passed away November 18, 2017, in Grass Valley following a long illness. He was 92.

He was born December 16, 1924, in Fairvew Township, Pennsylvania to Arthur Patterson and Eva Jane McCoy Patterson.

David grew up in Pennsylvania and upon graduating high school joined the Navy in the midst of WWII. The Navy is where he became known as "Pat" rather than Dave. In September 1945 while being stationed in New York, he was reassigned across the country to California. It was while stationed at Alameda Naval Air Station that he met Dorothea Ann Silva at a USO dance. They married December 22, 1945.

When he was discharged from the Navy in April 1946 he began working at Caterpillar in the Bay Area. He became a firefighter in 1953, working for the Ashland Fire Department until he joined the San Leandro Fire Department in 1955. He became a captain in January 1969 and retired April 1, 1979. He and Dorothea retired to Grass Valley, California the following year. In 2003 they moved from their acreage near Alta Sierra to Sun City in Lincoln. After Dot fell and broke her hip in 2015, they moved back to Grass Valley to live with their daughter.

During his retirement years David enjoyed tending to his extensive garden, growing fruit trees, vegetables, berries, and a variety of other plants. His yard was beautifully manicured and covered in trees and flowers. He loved playing games with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. David was an animal lover and enjoyed his time outdoors taking daily walks with his dogs and whatever grandchildren happened to be visiting. With his easy-going nature and affable personality, David was loved by not just his family, but everyone that knew him.

David will be missed by his wife, Dot, of 71 years; daughters, Donna (John) Ronald of Peoria, Arizona, and Debra (Doyle) Coker of Grass Valley; grandchildren, Michael (Stephanie) Coker, Erik (Dawn) Ronald, Angela (Adam) Shindelbower and Christopher Coker; and great grandchildren, Alex, Kadence, Adelyn, Mason, Declan, Markus and Carolyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Eva Patterson, and his four sisters, Viola Kilmer, Maude Lower, Mary Jane Przybyla and Kathleen McWhinney.

A Celebration of David's Life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, November 30, 2017, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a Interim HealthCare — Hospice, 406 E. Main Street, Grass Valley.