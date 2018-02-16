Obituary of David Alan Hughes

David Alan Hughes, born February 23, 1931 in Oak Park, Illinois to Anna Louise Wallis Hughes and Alan Thomas Hughes, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2018 in Grass Valley, Ca. with family members by his side.

He grew up in Roslyn, New York, joined the Air Force in 1951, and served until his discharge in 1955. David married his wife, Cora, in 1954, attended the University of Illinois for three years and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1960 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Landscape Architecture. He joined the National Park Service, Department of Interior, Western Office of Design, San Francisco in 1959, where he worked until he retired in 1986. Numerous awards and commendations were received over the years and were a testament of his work as a key designer, for interpretive panels, signs, park brochures, publications, models, and other graphic services. He had a reputation of excellence for everything he did.

An avid sailor, photographer, designer of concrete garden panels, working on sets for Contra Costa Civic Theatre in El Cerrito, Ca. and excelling as a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and friendships were things important to him. Another of his passions was carving in wood; leaving behind many beautiful birds.

David was a member of the Gra-Neva Model A Club, attended Sacramento and San Diego Jazz festivals, volunteered with Interfaith Food Ministry, Animal Save, and the annual yard sale at

Sierra Presbyterian Church. Many will miss the joyful sounds of his whistling. Children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren will miss the things he did with them—building bird houses, going to the park, zoo, picking flowers for their hair, etc.

Predeceased by his parents, David is survived by his loving wife, Cora, of 63+ years, his three children, eight grandchildren, and seventeen great grandchildren.

A celebration of life is planned for 2pm March 4, at Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City. Donations in his honor may be made to a charity of your choice, Sierra Presbyterian Church or Interfaith Food Ministry.