Obituary of Dave Nyman

Dave Nyman completed his journey here September 4, 2018 at his home in Grass Valley, CA. His wife of 70 years, Lillian Nyman, was at his side. He is joyfully in the presence of Jesus.

He was born February 2, 1925 in San Francisco, CA.

There will be a celebration of his life at 1:30 p.m., on October 2, 2018 at Calvary Bible Church, 11481 State Hwy 174, Grass Valley.

We are so grateful for his life and that we know where he is now, but there is a big hole in our hearts at his passing. He was a wonderful man.