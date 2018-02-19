Obituary of Dave Muzio

Dave Allen Muzio passed away in his home with his loved ones by his side on February 15, 2018. He was 53.

Dave was born July 31, 1964 in Berkeley, CA to David and Lynda Muzio. Dave graduated from Monte Vista High School in 1982. He went on to graduate with Honors from Wyoming Technical Institute in Laramie, Wyoming and was the Top Scoring Automotive Technician in his class. Dave quickly attained an Automotive Tech Position with Smythe European in San Jose, CA and after learning the trade for several years, ventured out to open his own automotive service center located near Lake of The Pines in Auburn, CA.

Dave's passion was to be the best automotive technician by day, and the number one fan for NASCAR's #24 Jeff Gordon by night. Bass feared Dave, who enjoyed fishing with his children at any opportunity.

Dave is survived by his wife and true love Becky (Lago) Muzio; parents, David and Lynda Muzio; brothers, Daryl and Darren Muzio; daughters, Toni Lynn Muzio Meanweather and Taylor Lynn Muzio; granddaughter Raelynn Schnupp. Dave also loved and served as father to Becky's children Josh, Ashley and Justin Robinson and grandson Jayden Streets.

Dave was preceded in death by grandparents Flora and Mingo Muzio.

Dave and his family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made in his memory to Sierra Nevada Hospital Oncology and Cancer Center, located at 155 Glasson Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945, where he received incredible care during his battle with cancer. Final arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary 530-265-2429. Memorial Services will be held from noon to 3:30 p.m., on Friday, February 23, 2018 at the Lions Community Center at 22490 East Hacienda Drive, Grass Valley, CA 95949.