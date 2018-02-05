Obituary of Dave Iorns

Dave Iorns, 72, of Nevada City passed away peacefully, January 24, 2018 at his home, surrounded by the love of his family. Dave was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in September 2017 and chose to live his normal daily life with the time he had left.

Dave was born in Fareham, England. Shortly thereafter his family moved to Nairobi, Kenya, then back to England, on to Canada and finally settled in the USA.Dave was drafted into the US Army as an English citizen during the Vietnam War. He served two years in Budingen, Germany 1966–1968. After serving in the Army, Dave became an American citizen.

Dave's career in the automobile business spanned 50 years. He started out selling cars then advanced to General Manager of Courtesy Chevrolet, San Jose, CA. Dave developed an advertising company specifically for the automobile business where he wrote, produced, directed, and starred in commercials for both radio and television.

Dave was known as a kind, generous, humble man who had a great sense of humor. He was the owner of Nevada City Crystal & Glass and was community-minded, active in the Nevada City Chamber and worked alongside with Greg Cook from Friar Tucks to establish Hot Summer Nights in 1991. He loved acting in local plays and Reader's Theater and was the announcer at many

community events. He enjoyed reading books and most of all loved his family.

Dave will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 30 years, Maryann Ray-Iorns, and his children, Theresa (Shane), Matthew (Camille), Jon (Becca) and Daniel (Demi). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Calissa, Kaitlin, Philomena, Zachariah, Maximilian and newest blessing, Violet. Dave will also be forever remembered by his brothers Tony (Becky), Chris (Brenda), Peter, and Michael (Tania); In-laws Peter and Kathy Ray, Becca (Rick), David (Vicki), Ruth (Alan), along with nieces, nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Anne Iorns.

There will be a Celebration of Life and Reception at Miner's Foundry, Nevada City on February 9th at noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Dave's charities that were close to his heart: Center for the Arts, Miner's Foundry, Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, Nevada City Little League, Nevada County Pets in Need.