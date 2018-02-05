Obituary of Dave Iorns

Dave Iorns, of Nevada City passed away peacefully, January 24, 2018 at his home, surrounded by the love of his family. He was 72.

There will be a Celebration of Life and Reception at noon, on Friday, February 9, at Miner's Foundry, Nevada City.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Dave's charities that were close to his heart:

Center for the Arts, Miner's Foundry, Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, Nevada City Little League, Nevada County Pets in Need.