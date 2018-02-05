Obituary of Dave Iorns
February 5, 2018
Dave Iorns, of Nevada City passed away peacefully, January 24, 2018 at his home, surrounded by the love of his family. He was 72.
There will be a Celebration of Life and Reception at noon, on Friday, February 9, at Miner's Foundry, Nevada City.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Dave's charities that were close to his heart:
Center for the Arts, Miner's Foundry, Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, Nevada City Little League, Nevada County Pets in Need.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Two die in crash on Hwy. 20; Fatalities along stretch in last week-and-a-half reach six
- Breaking News Roundup: Fire fatality; Tragic vehicle wreck fatalities
- Authorities ID one person in fuel tanker wreck
- Five arrested at suspected honey oil lab in Penn Valley
- Two injured in rollover in Grass Valley