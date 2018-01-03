Obituary of Darrell Otis Galpin

Darrell Otis Galpin of Grass Valley passed away recently at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. After battling long and hard against several chronic health issues, including diabetes and kidney failure, Jesus declared the fight over and peacefully called Darrell home in the early hours of November 30, 2017. He was 73.

He was born December 7, 1943 in Centralia, Washington to Glenn and Pauline Galpin. Darrell served in the United States Navy and attended Bethany Bible College, where he met his future wife Carol Thomson. They were married July 8, 1967 in Mokelumne Hill, CA and celebrated their 50th anniversary this past summer.

Darrell was a craftsman, creating and working with his hands, skills which served him well during his years as a local drywall contractor. In his second career, as an avid reader it was like being a kid in a candy shop when he and Carol opened up a bookstore — Carol's Recycled Paperbacks — in 1992. And when he wasn't reading or building things, a gifted tenor, Darrell served his Lord as a church worship leader and occasional soloist.

Darrell is survived by his devoted wife Carol; daughter Amy (Brock); son Jeff, all of Grass Valley, son-in-law Rich; daughter-in-law Melissa Galpin; three grandsons he adored, Travis, Daniel and Zachery Galpin, as well as his sister, Carolyn Thomson of Yelm, Washington.

A celebration of Darrell's life will take place at 2 p.m., on Saturday, January 13 at Gold Country Calvary Chapel at 13026 La Barr Meadows Road, Grass Valley, CA. Memorial Contributions may be sent to: Crossway Fellowship, P.O. Box 452, Grass Valley, California 95945

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. From now on the crown of righteousness is laid up for me, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day — and not only to me, but to all who crave His appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7.