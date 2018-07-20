Obituary of Darrel James Rosamond

It is with such sadness in our hearts that our family has to announce the loss of a husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather, Darrel James Rosamond.

Darrel passed away of a heart attack in his home in Nevada City, CA on July 9, 2018. Darrel was born June 18, 1952 in Yuba City CA to Father, William Joseph Rosamond and Mother Shirley Maye Rosamond.

In 1956 Darrel and his family moved to Truckee CA. Darrel lived in Truckee until he moved to Grass Valley CA in 1988. One year later he met his wife of 29 years Cathy Rosamond.

Darrel was a stone Mason for many years until he moved to Grass Valley and became an Operating Engineer for Industrial Asphalt. Darrel enjoyed fishing, gardening, spending time with his family, and spoiling his wife and grandkids.

Darrel was able to talk to anyone, he spread joy to all, he was a man that would give anyone the shirt off his back if you needed it.

Darrel is survived by wife Cathy Rosamond; his children Joseph Rosamond, Lisa Rosamond, Sharri Whittington, Ryan (Lacie) Whittington, Tracy (Jason) Stover; grandkids Colin Whittington, Josh Whittington, Deaven Rainey, Casandra Whittington, Jonny Whittington Marquard, Makayla Whittington, Lexi Pelletier, Ky Whittington, Izabella Whittington, Iradessa Whittington, Catalina Stover, Jayden Stover; great grandson Jaxon DeMarco; brother William (Joanne) Joseph Rosamond Jr., Howad (Lori) Rosamond, Christopher Rosamond; sisters, Sheila (Robert) Holley Rosamond, Debby (Tim) Biddinger

He was preceded in death by sisters Sharon Schnitizus, Dianne Wells, nieces and nephews Trevor James, Heidi Pope, Jason Holley, Amy Woods Janice Billy & Ronnie.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be given to the people around you.

Say hi to a stranger, ask them how their day is going. Smile at everyone that walks passed you, give someone a helping hand, and know you are doing it for Darrel.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., on July 28, at West End Beach Donner Lake. If you plan on joining us to celebrate Darrel's life please bring a side dish, and lots of memories to share with all.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.