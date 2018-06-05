Obituary of Darold Scott Reynolds

Darold Scott Reynolds passed away on June 1, 2018 in his home. He was 81 and would be 82 on June 9.

Darold was born in Nevada City in a little house, with the assistance of a mid-wife, next to the old small bridge on June 9, 1936 to Alice Serpa and Marshall Reynolds. He graduated from Nevada Union High School. He then worked at Pacific Bell until retiring.

Darold met his wife Betty Parman, who also worked at Pacific Bell, and were married in 1957. They have been married for 61 years.

Darold loved to fish, hunt, scuba dive, create tools and toy houses, ear-rings, and miniature motorcycles. He received the Vail Medal award for saving a man who was trapped in his car in the river and a certificate from the president of the United States, a hero award seldom given out. He was a football star in school and fixed any problems his work or friends had. A special guy and greatly loved and will be missed by all.

He is survived by wife Betty Parman Reynolds, of Grass Valley, CA; daughter Tammy Furnish of Portland, OR; sons Scotty and Troy Reynolds of Grass Valley, CA; and seven grandsons Ryan, Hunter, Nathan, Bryan, Eric, Alixander, Taylor and great granddaughter Tiegan.

He is preceded in death by his mom Alice and dad Marshall, as well as his brother David.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.