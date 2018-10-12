Obituary of Darla M. Goodrich

Darla M. Goodrich, 57, passed away Sunday, Sept. 16th at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. She was an 18-year resident of Grass Valley. Darla was born February 19th, 1961, in Oakland, CA. She worked in Customer Service most of her life. She loved gardening, antiques, collecting miniatures, music, Cory and their dog Paco.

She helped anyone in need, usually beyond her means. She could always make a friend. Darla was one of a kind, she was her own person and did things her way. She fought her battle for 12 years, now she is in peace. She is loved and will be forever missed by many.

Darla is preceded in passing by her Dad Frank Pilat Jr., and survived by her son Cory Goodrich, Mother Marlyn Pilat, Brother Aaron Goodrich, Sister and Brother Retta and Gary Apodaca, all of Grass Valley. Sister Wendy Goodrich of Modesto, The Crankshaws of Hayward and Aunties, Uncles, Cousins and many friends.