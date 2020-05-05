Obituary of Danny Lee Estes

Danny Lee Estes died on April 27,2020 In GrassValley Ca, at home with his family surrounding him. He was 67 years young.Dan was born to Russell Estes and Viola Estes on May 18, 1952 on 827 Paulette Ave. Calexico Ca.

Dan attended El Centro High School and worked at Wade’s Wearhouse after High School. He married his love of his life, Marcella at the age of 18 years old. They where married for 48 years. Dan moved his family to GrassValley Ca, in 1987 and worked at Hansen Brothers Ent. for 30 years till he retired.

Danny was a Beloved , Father to Russell Estes, Neill Estes, Jason Estes, and to Melissa Estes. He was a amazing ,wonderful, husband Marcella Estes , was a Grandfather to five grandchildren, Savanna Estes, Donavan Estes, Clairissa Estes, Joshua Estes and Marley Estes and Uncle to many, many nephews and nieces.

Danny will always be remembered for his sense of humor, big, warm and caring bear hugs, his love for his family, his sweet smile , can’t forget his contagious laugh, listening to his favorite classic rock music, camping out in the desert, hiking, swimming in rivers, and of course he loved to dance and write poems on his spare time. He was the grill master when it came time to BBQ, he had his own unique style, and he loved making his famous salsa. Can’t forget his love for his Ford bronco. He was that kind of person who was willing to help out whomever he can. He loved his morning cup of hot coffee and fresh donuts.He loved his cold beer on hot summer nights. Lets not forget his late runs to Denny’s for ice cream and pies. He enjoyed taking walk in the evening after dinner and sitting in the garden watching people walking by. All I can say is you are going to be greatly missed by all who truly loved you and who gotten to know you. You will always be remembered and never forgotten.

A private memorial service will be held via Zoom.