Obituary of Daniele Francoise (Dufour) Lewis

Daniele Francoise (Dufour) Lewis passed away on November 8, 2017 in Sacramento after lifelong health struggles. She was born January 26, 1938, in Perigueux, France, naturalized in 1998. Regardless of these challenges, she was filled with energy, living worldwide, collecting antiques and art, counseling other sufferers and advocating for her animal friends. At her request, there is no memorial service. She would be thrilled if you contributed to your local animal welfare organization in her memory.