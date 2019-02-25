Obituary of Daniel Peck

Daniel Peck passed away on February 15, 2019. He was 79.

Daniel was born on March 16, 1939 in New York, New York to Abraham and Clara Peck. He attended Hunter College and USF. He worked as an administrator and educator in San Francisco at City College and Fort Mason.

He enjoyed painting, habitat for humanity, tennis, bowling, was a member of Kiwanis, and being a GED tutor in Nevada City.

Daniel retired to Nevada City in June 2003 and enjoyed his life and friends while rediscovering hisw passion for art. The Nevada city area inspired his artwork. He will be missed by all.

He is survived by sons David Emery-Peck of Los Angeles, CA, Kyle Emery-Peck of San Francisco, CA, and Johnathon Peck of New York, New York; daughter Lauren Volpi of London, England; brother Stanley Peck of Mill Valley, CA; sister Thelma Remis of Corte Madera, CA; and beloved dog Numi Peck.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Foothills or Habitat for Humanity.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, Nevada City, California.